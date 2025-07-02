David Walker Buys 9,935 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £37,355.60 ($51,333.79).

Get British Land alerts:

David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Walker acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.87).

On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($206.79).

On Monday, April 14th, David Walker bought 42 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($204.31).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 379.60 ($5.22) on Wednesday. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

British Land Company Profile

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.