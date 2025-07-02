David Walker Buys 9,935 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider David Walker acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £37,355.60 ($51,333.79).
David Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, David Walker acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($206.87).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, David Walker acquired 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($206.79).
- On Monday, April 14th, David Walker bought 42 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($204.31).
British Land Price Performance
Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 379.60 ($5.22) on Wednesday. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.20 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.80 ($6.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.