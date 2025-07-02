Diversified Trust Co Acquires 514 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,122,922,000 after purchasing an additional 688,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,926 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

