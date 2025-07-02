Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after buying an additional 913,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $81,447,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.