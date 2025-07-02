Diversified Trust Co Buys New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

