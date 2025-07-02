Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,665 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

