Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

