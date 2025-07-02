Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,495 Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestle were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nestle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestle during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestle Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. Nestle SA has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Nestle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nestle

Nestle Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.