Diversified Trust Co Trims Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,965 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

