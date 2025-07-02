DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $280.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.32.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.4%

DASH stock opened at $238.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $7,214,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,655,960.38. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total transaction of $330,172.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,523,301. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,142 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,920 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

