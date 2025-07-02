Edison International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 2,956 call options.

Get Edison International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. Edison International’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.