Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – June 29th

Tesla, Samsara, QuantumScape, Vale, Enphase Energy, Lucid Group, and CarMax are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture or supply of battery-powered automobiles and related technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the rapidly expanding zero-emission transportation sector—from auto OEMs and battery producers to charging-infrastructure providers. The performance of electric vehicle stocks is driven by factors such as technological innovation, government incentives, and shifts in consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.63. 88,778,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,976,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.82. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,766,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,035. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 1.74.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,278,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 4.27. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 66,571,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,112,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. 12,187,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $130.08.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 200,275,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,098,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CarMax (KMX)

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 5,639,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

