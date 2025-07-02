Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Emerson Electric traded as high as $135.57 and last traded at $135.11, with a volume of 845964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.33.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $885,886,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

