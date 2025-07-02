Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

