Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 4,508,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 2,454,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,038,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 992,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

