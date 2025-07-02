Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 36,530 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

