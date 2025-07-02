Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 121,928 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 264% compared to the typical volume of 33,534 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 403,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,170.90. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 100,943 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $692,468.98. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 161,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,231.44. The trade was a 38.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,042. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EOSE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

