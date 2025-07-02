Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CorMedix Q2 Earnings

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

CorMedix Price Performance

CRMD opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CorMedix by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 1,320,109 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,949,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 314,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 309,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

