Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Raised to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Desjardins started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

