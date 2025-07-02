Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

