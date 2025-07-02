Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $292.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

