Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Family Investment Center Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average of $253.51. The company has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.