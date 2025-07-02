Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 91980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.
FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.
Federal Signal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
