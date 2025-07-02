Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 91980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,112,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 100,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

