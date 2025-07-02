Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 487701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.