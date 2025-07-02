Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

