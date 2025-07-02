Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives $12.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright raised Foghorn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FHTX opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. Analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

