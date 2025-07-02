FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 98,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 266,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTC Solar stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of FTC Solar worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

