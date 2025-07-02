fuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 60,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 34,929 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on fuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in fuboTV by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

