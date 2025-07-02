Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fundamental Global

About Fundamental Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fundamental Global stock. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fundamental Global Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Free Report ) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Fundamental Global worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.