Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Trading Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.60. 1,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Fundamental Global Stock Up 3.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($7.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fundamental Global
About Fundamental Global
Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fundamental Global
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.