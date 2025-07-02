Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after buying an additional 445,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,426,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

