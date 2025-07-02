Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $109,797,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.