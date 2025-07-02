Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

RIVN stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

