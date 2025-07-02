Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 193.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vale by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.