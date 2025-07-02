Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood Acquires 46,000 Shares of Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,906.83).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance
LON ONDO opened at GBX 22.94 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.52. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.60).
Ondo InsurTech Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ondo InsurTech
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.