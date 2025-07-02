Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood Acquires 46,000 Shares of Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,120 ($13,906.83).

LON ONDO opened at GBX 22.94 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.52. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.60).

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

