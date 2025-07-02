Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research raised ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $156.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 208.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 4.19. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,287,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ARM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

