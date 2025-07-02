HC Wainwright Upgrades Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) to Buy

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 374.23% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.