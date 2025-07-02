Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hess by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 106.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

