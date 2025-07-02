Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 36,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,792 call options.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,534. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,730,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,144,000 after acquiring an additional 545,775 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 15,171,314 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

