Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Shares Up 55.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) shot up 55.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 22,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 47,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 8.91.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock.

