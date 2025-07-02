Holistic Planning LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Holistic Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 30,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.