HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $766.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $557.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,239.87, a P/E/G ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.18.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $9,644,355. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

