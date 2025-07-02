HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HBM stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.92. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. HudBay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.