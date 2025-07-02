Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Shares Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 11,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Ilika Stock Down 2.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

