Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $2,345,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $185.48. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

