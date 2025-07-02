Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Calix worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Calix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Calix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,378,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 103,175 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,139,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

CALX opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. Calix, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

