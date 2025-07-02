Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.46.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,780. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,748.33. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock worth $3,504,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

