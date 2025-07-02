Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 454,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,949 shares of company stock worth $1,100,368. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

