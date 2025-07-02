Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 10,855.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 78,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $18,248,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CONMED Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CNMD opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. CONMED Corporation has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

