Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,573 Shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Vericel worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Vericel Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

