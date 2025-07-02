Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 72,125 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $580,446. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

