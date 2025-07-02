Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,126,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after buying an additional 185,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 294,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 677,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,119.90. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at $317,472,952.51. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $4,362,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

